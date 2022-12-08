Critical Comparison: InfuSystem (INFU) and Its Peers

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare InfuSystem to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 856.86 InfuSystem Competitors $1.07 billion $77.19 million 9.01

InfuSystem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InfuSystem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 824 3320 7520 171 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given InfuSystem’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 0.28% 0.63% 0.30% InfuSystem Competitors -1,374.12% -130.99% -26.23%

Summary

InfuSystem beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

