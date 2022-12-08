Critical Contrast: TerrAscend (TRSSF) & The Competition

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 60 138 441 23 2.65

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 73.98%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 71.87%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.53 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 7.56

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend rivals beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.