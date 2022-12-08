Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0647 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $622,173.03 worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00077828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00056900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025025 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005049 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

