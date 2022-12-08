Cronos Price Tops $0.0636 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $14.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005057 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.