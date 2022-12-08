CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.5 %
CTO opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.