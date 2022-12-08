CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

CTO opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

