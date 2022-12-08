cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Tops $57.01 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,701.00 or 0.33614528 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $12,517.57 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

