CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $147,262.25 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

