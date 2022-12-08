CyberDragon Gold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $129,748.70 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 60.8% lower against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $129,748.70 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00511976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.87 or 0.30602293 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.