Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,301. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

