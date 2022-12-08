Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 9,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,313,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

