Daniel L. Heavner Sells 27 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Daniel L. Heavner sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.12, for a total transaction of $21,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $792.38. 2,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $822.18 and a 200 day moving average of $770.32. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

