DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Up 9.1%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 13,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 1,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

DATATRAK International Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.