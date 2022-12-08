Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

