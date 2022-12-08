Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.31.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,332. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.