Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
DDF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.94.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
