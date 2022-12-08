Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

DDF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

