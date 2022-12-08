Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. 59,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,419. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,682 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,859 shares of company stock worth $2,181,893. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

