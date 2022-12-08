Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Cut by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,882 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 3,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

