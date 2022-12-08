Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $1,490,190. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

