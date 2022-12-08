Dent Reaches Market Cap of $69.32 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Dent has a market cap of $69.32 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

