Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $77.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

