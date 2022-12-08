DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

