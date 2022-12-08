DFI.Money (YFII) Price Tops $1,471.15 on Major Exchanges

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $56.78 million and approximately $54.48 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for about $1,471.15 or 0.08694327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

