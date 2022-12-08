dForce USD (USX) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $207.53 million and $14,969.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00455168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001198 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018598 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000319 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00451406 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33,230.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

