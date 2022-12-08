DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,319,941 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.28 and a beta of -0.16.

DHT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DHT by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.