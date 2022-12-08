Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($40.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.16) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,166 ($50.80).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 43 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,776 ($46.04). 2,532,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,690.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,705.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.85 billion and a PE ratio of 2,697.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diageo Company Profile

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($46.42) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($10,073.39). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 673 shares of company stock worth $2,479,347.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.