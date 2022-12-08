Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,232.22.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $188.59 on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

