Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.
Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.56 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.51.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
