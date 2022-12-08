Digital Financial Exchange Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73.76 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $73.76 million and $1.60 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

