Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Boosted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $65,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 7,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

