Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Lifted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after buying an additional 2,087,577 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,494,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after buying an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after buying an additional 766,566 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

