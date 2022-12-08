Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.17

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.17 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 203.90 ($2.49). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 208.60 ($2.54), with a volume of 5,062,828 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.09).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,042.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Direct Line Insurance Group

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.71), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($590,231.44).

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.