Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CVE:DSV traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. Discovery Silver has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,365,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$655,551.36.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

