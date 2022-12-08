Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.36. 15,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 641,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diversey by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 777,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.