DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 38,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. DLH has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

