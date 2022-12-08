DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $59.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
