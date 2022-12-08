DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $59.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

