Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOL traded up C$1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$85.78. 710,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,966. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$57.49 and a 52-week high of C$85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.75. The firm has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$945,120. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488 over the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.