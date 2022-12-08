Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$78.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.68 EPS.

DOMO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Domo has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

