Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.29 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 2.8 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 25,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

