DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $84,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

UPS opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

