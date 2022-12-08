E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells $75,790.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00.

E2open Parent Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 63.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at about $687,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 910.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

