Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,904,000 after buying an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,536,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,539,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

