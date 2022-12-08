Efinity Token Price Down 1.5% This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $49.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00506227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.22 or 0.30258695 BTC.

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,283,083 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

