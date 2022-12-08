Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE ELAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 3,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,850. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

