Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 133,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

