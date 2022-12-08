Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.09 million and $38,030.49 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012985 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,530,175 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
