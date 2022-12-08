Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.62.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $371.97 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.