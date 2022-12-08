Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($57.47) to €50.80 ($53.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

