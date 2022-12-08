Energi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,610.56 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Energi has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $181,610.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005010 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,781,697 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

