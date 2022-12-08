Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 5.6%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.77. 4,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 507,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Enhabit Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

