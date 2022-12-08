Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $266.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $209.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.
NYSE:EL opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
