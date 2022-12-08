Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $266.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $209.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

